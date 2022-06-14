US gun control proposals given cautious welcome

US campaigners have welcomed a potential cross-party deal on gun safety reforms but stressed the proposals did not go far enough.

“This is progress even if small,” said David Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 Parkland school shooting in Florida.

Ex-lawmaker, Gabrielle Giffords, injured in a 2011 shooting in Arizona, said it was an “important step forward”.

The plans included tougher checks for buyers under the age of 21 and cracking down on illegal gun purchases.

They were announced by a cross-party group of US senators on Sunday. Crucially, the proposals were supported by 10 Republicans, meaning they have the numbers to be voted into law.

President Joe Biden also said the plans were “steps in the right direction” but they fell far short of what he and many Democrats have been calling for.

Recent attempts to tighten gun laws in the US – which has the highest rate of firearms deaths among the world’s wealthy nations – have failed to get the required support in Congress.

Tens of thousands of protesters rallied across the US on Saturday to call for stricter gun laws in the wake of two mass shootings.

“It’s a great first step but that’s just what it is,” Mr Hogg told the BBC. “No single policy is going to stop every shooting but this policy could stop the next Parkland and that’s a good step.”

MsGiffords, who suffered a severe brain injury, also gave a tentative welcome to the proposals. Writing on Twitter, she said the agreement “could be the first time in 30 years that Congress takes major action on gun safety.

“This deal represents that it’s still possible to cut through politics and deliver for the American people,” she said.

Moms Demand Action, a gun control advocacy organisation, tweeted: “Our grassroots army is ready to fight like hell to make sure it becomes law. 26 years for federal action on gun safety is unacceptable”.

Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, said he was “pleased” by the development and that he wanted to move a bill quickly to a Senate vote once legislative details were worked out.

The Republican Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell, stopped short of endorsing the proposals but said they showed “the value of dialogue and co-operation”. -BBC