US-Canada bridge still shut after deadly car blast

The Rainbow Bridge connecting the US and Canada near Niagara Falls remains closed for a second day following a deadly car explosion.

The Wednesday morning incident trig­gered a major security scare on the eve of Thanksgiving.

A husband driving the car and his wife were killed, and a US border agent was injured.

New York’s governor ruled out terrorism, but many unknowns remain, including the identity of the couple.

The explosion happened at around 11:30 local time (16:30 GMT) on Wednesday, caus­ing serious disruption on one of the busiest travel days of the year ahead of American Thanksgiving.

New York Governor, Kathy Hochul, said the car travelled at a “very high rate of speed”, hurling over an 8ft (2.4m) fence on the New York side of the border near a checkpoint.

—BBC