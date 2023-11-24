US-Canada bridge still shut after deadly car blast
The Rainbow Bridge connecting the US and Canada near Niagara Falls remains closed for a second day following a deadly car explosion.
The Wednesday morning incident triggered a major security scare on the eve of Thanksgiving.
A husband driving the car and his wife were killed, and a US border agent was injured.
New York’s governor ruled out terrorism, but many unknowns remain, including the identity of the couple.
The explosion happened at around 11:30 local time (16:30 GMT) on Wednesday, causing serious disruption on one of the busiest travel days of the year ahead of American Thanksgiving.
New York Governor, Kathy Hochul, said the car travelled at a “very high rate of speed”, hurling over an 8ft (2.4m) fence on the New York side of the border near a checkpoint.
—BBC