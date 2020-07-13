United face tough Southampton tie

Manchester United will be looking to make it five Premier League wins in a row when they welcome Southampton to Old Trafford tonight.

The Red Devils have been in excellent form since the league’s restart last month and currently sit fifth in the table, while Southampton occupy 12th, having also impressed since returning to the field.

Fifth could yet be enough to secure Champions League football next season depending on the outcome of Manchester City’s appeal over a two-year suspension, while United could also qualify for next season’s premier European competition by winning the Europa League.

Chelsea are just two points clear in third – the Blues throwing away the chance to stretch their advantage when they slumped 3-0 to seventh-placed Sheffield United on Saturday night.

United were held by Tottenham Hotspur on their return to the field on June 19, but they have won their four Premier League games since, overcoming Sheffield United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Bournemouth and Aston Villa, winning by a three-goal margin on each occasion.

The 20-time English champions will take on Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Leicester City in their final three league games of the season, while they also have an FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea on July 19 and will resume their Europa League campaign at the start of next month.

The Saints have had their problems this season but a 1-0 win over Manchester City on July 5 was an indication of their improvement, while they also picked up a good point away to Everton on Thursday night.

A total of 44 points from 34 matches has left Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side in 12th position in the table and finishing in and around their current spot would certainly go down as a success.

Indeed, Southampton, who will take on Brighton & Hove Albion, Bournemouth and Sheffield United in their final three matches, have finished 17th and 16th in their last two Premier League seasons.

United will the be the favourites to continue their excellent form, but the Saints actually have the fifth-best away record in the Premier League this term, picking up 27 points from their 17 matches, with only Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City gathering more points on their travels during the 2019-20 campaign. – SportsMole