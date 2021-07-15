UNILEVER GHANA LAUNCHES TWO NEW NATURAL VARIANTS OF GEISHA SOAP

Unilever Ghana has launched two new variants of its Geisha soap, specifically Geisha Moringa and Geisha Black soap in Accra yesterday.

These variants are formulated with locally sourced natural ingredients such as cocoa butter, activated charcoal and Moringa oil and come at a time when the Ghanaian consumer’s demand and preference for locally sourced and natural based products is on the rise.

Geisha has a rich history of being Africa’s most loved soap on account of the long-lasting benefits it offers to patrons, and this innovation is an addition to its range of enviable variants.

Speaking at the launch, Managing Director of Unilever Ghana plc, George Owusu-Ansah, said

“I would like to assure you, that these two variants are safe and beneficial to all skin types.

Our brand Geisha is, indeed, proud to add these two variants to its growing portfolio of variants. Variants that give consumers quality, affordable solutions to their Skin Cleanse needs.”

“I want to seize this opportunity to commend members of the team that worked tirelessly to research, innovate and make the launch of these variants possible. Their work is a manifestation of Unilever Ghana’s commitment to households in Ghana and our unrelenting dedication to ensure that our products meet the everyday needs and aspirations of Ghanaians.”

Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Hon Michael Okyere Baafi, who represented the sector minister, Alan John Kyerematen, commended Unilever Ghana for its continuous contribution to the Ghanaian economy.” Unilever Ghana has proven to be a responsible company overtime, as they have kept their commitment to the local economy through the discharge of their tax obligations, purchasing of local raw materials and the provision of jobs for the people of Ghana.”

Hon. Baafi also pledged Government’s support for Unilever Ghana’s efforts and implored Ghanaians to patronize their products.