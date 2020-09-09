Unilever Ghana donates medical equipment to frontline health institutions

Unilever Ghana PLC has donated seven handheld ventilators to the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) and the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, to support their effort in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.



The UGMC and the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital received four and three ventilators, respectively.

The HR Director of Unilever Ghana, Michael Otchere Duah, who led the team to make the donation, noted that the donation was additional to the many product donations and awareness campaigns Unilever had extended to institutions and organisations to support the fight against COVID-19.



He was hopeful the equipment would serve the institutions and the people of Ghana well. The Chief Executive Officer of the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), Dr Darius Kofi Osei, thanked Unilever Ghana for the kind gesture and assured the equipment will be put to good use.



He indicated that the institution’s 1000 bed facility has been one of the frontline health facilities for the treatment of COVID-19 cases and their staff have had to work hard to protect lives.



The Ag Chief Executive Officer of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Ali Samba, said ‘”These are vital equipment which will contribute immensely to healthcare delivery and equip the hospital in its effort at fighting the spread of coronavirus. I call on other corporate bodies and stakeholders to emulate this good gesture by Unilever Ghana Limited”.



Dr Samba was happy about the lower COVID-19 infection numbers recorded lately, but cautioned that the disease was still around, hence the need to continue with the observance of all the preventive protocols.