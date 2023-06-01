Unforgettable Impact: Assessing the Legacy of Ghana’s Greatest Premier League Players

Ghana is popular for producing some of the most remarkable football talents that have lit up the football world. Some Ghanaian stars have played in top European leagues, such as La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and the English Premier League.

However, the EPL is the most followed in Africa. Some Ghanaian footballers who played in the EPL left their mark in England thanks to their remarkable performances.

Let’s assess the legacy of Ghana’s greatest Premier League Players

Tony Yeboah

Club: Leeds

Thanks to his thunderous strikes and goal-scoring prowess, Tony Yeboah was a popular striker in Africa and England. He played for Leeds in the 1990s and was instrumental in the team’s success. One of his most memorable strikes is his long-range goal against Liverpool. No wonder Klopp once opined that Yeboah was one of the top-rated strikers of his time.

Yeboah’s legacy is defined by his unmatched goal-scoring ability and his impact in the EPL during his time at Leeds. He is also believed to have influenced more African players to believe they could make it in Europe.

Michael Essien

Club: Chelsea

Michael Essien is undoubtedly Ghana’s most successful player to play in the Premier League. He joined The Blues in 2005 and became a key player in Jose Mourinho’s midfield. Essien was known for his versatility, physicality, and powerful shooting ability. He was a key player for Chelsea for the nine years he played at Stamford Bridge.

He has a decorated EPL legacy that includes two Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League, three FA Cups, and one English Super Cup. Many will remember Essien for his tenacity, technical ability, and ability to boss the midfield.

Sulley Muntari

Clubs: Portsmouth and Sunderland

Sulley Muntari is another midfielder that left his mark in the EPL. He enjoyed a successful career at Portsmouth and Sunderland. For instance, he was a key player in Portsmouth’s FA Cup triumph in 2008.

Muntari was known for his energy, long-range shooting, and passing prowess. The midfield maestro’s legacy is characterized by his technical ability and contributions to overall team success.

Jordan Ayew

Club: Crystal Palace

Jordan Ayew is a fantastic footballer and is one of the finest attackers Crystal Palace fans have ever seen. The talented forward has played 238 games, scored 33 goals, and provided 18 assists for his teammates.

His EPL career started in 2015/16 at Aston Villa before he moved to Swansea in 2016/17 and left for Crystal Palace in 2018/19 on a loan deal. Ayew is a member of one of the greatest football dynasties. His EPL legacy includes his goal-scoring prowess, trickery, and general contribution to the team.

Special Mention: Thomas Partey

Club: Arsenal

Thomas Partey is arguably the best Ghanaian player in the EPL. The midfielder has been instrumental for Mikel Arteta’s team as they chased for the EPL title. You can tell his influence on the team because The Gunners started performing poorly since he lost his form.

Nonetheless, the midfielder remains one of the key players for Arsenal. Partey averages 59 passes per match and has a pass completion rate of 88%. He still has time to continue building on his EPL legacy, characterized by his ability to boss the midfield and offer his team energy in the middle of the park.