UN panel accuses South Sudan officials of abuses

United Nations experts have called on authorities in South Sudan to investigate officials accused of overseeing systematic gang rapes, some of whose victims were girls as young as nine.

The Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan said on Monday that it had reasonable grounds to believe a county commissioner in the northern oil-rich state of Unity orchestrated gang rapes at a military camp.

The documented abuses also involved beheadings, rape victims forced to carry the severed heads, victims being burned alive and days of brutal sexual assaults, the UN experts said in a statement.

“Conflict-related rape and sexual violence in Unity State has become so systematic and is a direct result of impunity,” commission member, Barney Afako, said.

Investigators say sexual abuse has been used as a weapon by all sides in South Sudan’s civil conflict, which erupted in 2013 and triggered Africa’s biggest refugee crisis since the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

In the abuses outlined in Unity, multiple witnesses said the state official planned and ordered the attacks, which were led by his deputy and followed strikingly similar patterns in different areas, according to the UN statement.

In response, Michael Makuei, South Sudan’s information minister and government spokesman, dismissed the commission’s statement as a fabrication.

“They come and sit in hotels here in Juba and fabricate these false reports on South Sudan to make a living,” he told the Reuters news agency. “… I am saying these are false reports fabricated against the government.”

The commission said the abuses cut across all political affiliations. It said one governor in the opposition in the state of Western Equatorial was appointed to his post despite being responsible for the 2018 abduction, rape, torture and sexual slavery of more than 400 women and girls.

Lam Paul Gabriel, military spokesman for Vice President, Riek Machar’s Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army in Opposition (SPLM/A-IO), said it had had no hand in the reported crimes.

“Who is fighting who in those areas where these accusations are made,” Lam said.

Attempts to reach officials from Unity and Western Equatorial to comment were unsuccessful.

South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011 but two years later descended into a spiral of brutal ethnic violence and revenge killings.

