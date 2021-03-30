UMaT to focus research on SDGs

The University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa in the Western Region is committed to focusing its research on some of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as part of the global call to ensure social, economic and environmental sustainability.

These include Goal 1, No poverty, Goal 4, Quality education, Goal 5, Gender equality, Goal 6, Clean water and sanitation ,Goal 7, Affordable and clean energy, Goal 9, Industry innovation and infrastructure, Goal 13, Climate action, Goal 15 ,Life on land and Goal 17, Partnerships to achieve the goals.

The Vice Chancellor of UMaT, Prof Richard Kwasi Amankwah, announced this at the 2021 mini congregation held here on Saturday.

The university conferred degrees in various fields on 24 post- graduates students, two graduands were awarded Doctor of Philosophy degrees, while 22 also received Masters degrees.

Touching on other areas, Prof Amankwah said the university envisioned to expand its frontiers in mining engineering related, adding that the university had introduced Professional Doctorate Degrees in Engineering and Management, to encourage practicing engineers and professionals to earn higher degrees, through the innovations they bring to their day -to -day job.

Again, as part of UMaT’s think local, act global agenda, he said, the university had introduced the Sustainable Small-Scale Mining Awareness Day to be celebrated annually on June 2.

June 2, 1989, Prof Amankwah reported, was the day the Small-scale Gold Mining Law (PNDC Law 218) was gazetted and the activity regularised in Ghana.

“On this day, UMaT will engage the miners, their leaders, legislators and all those who matter in the sector, to discuss the challenges associated with the sector such as regularisation, environmental degradation, and health concerns, and push an agenda towards sustainable development.” he explained.

The Vice Chancellor noted that the graduands had satisfied all the requirements of the university for the award of the respective degrees, saying that “ Your toil and efforts have not been in vain.”

“Your degree is a valuable asset. In addition to this asset, prepare and adapt to the rapidly evolving world that we live in to satisfy your ambitions. I encourage you to adopt life -long learning, embrace new opportunities and challenges, and develop new knowledge and skills as your career advances.” Prof Amankwah added.

He continued: “Let the beauty in your character and personality shine through your activities and treat human beings with respect and dignity.”

The Chairman of Council, Dr Steve Yirenkyi, described the event as special, noting that, it demonstrated UMaT’s determination to promote teaching and excellence through online lectures despite the COVID 19-pandemic.

