Ukrainian sports activities suspended …due to Russia’s invasion

The terrible and dangerous escalation of the crisis between Russia and Ukraine is experiencing another decisive phase in these hours, creating a humanitarian crisis.

A scenario that involves Ukrainian sports as well: after the introduction of martial law overnight by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy all sports activities have been suspended.

The current situation involves the Ukrainian football world as well. The Ukraine championship, in fact, has been temporarily suspended for the next 30 days, according to an official statement by the Ukraine football federation via their website. The league was meant to restart on Friday following its winter break, with a “life goes on plan,” but the league confirmed in the past hours that the start has been delayed, after the introduction – as previously mentioned – of martial law.

Doubts about Ukraine’s World Cup play-off match against Scotland, scheduled on March 24, in Glasgow, will take place or not now are increasing as well in these hours.

UEFA and FIFA, for the moment, are waiting for an evolution of the situation and did not make an official decision about it and about the possibility of changing the 2022 UEFA Champions League final, scheduled on May 28, from Saint Petersburg to another location, as suggested in the past days by United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson in an official statement.

Shakhtar Donetsk, starting from yesterday, will not train for the following days: Italian coach Andrea De Zerbi, alongside eight of his collaborators and his team players, are now enclosed in a hotel, without the possibility to expire elsewhere, with the Donetsk Sergey Prokofiev International Airport definitely closed, due to the critical situation.

The match against FC Riga, which was previously scheduled on Saturday February 19, has been cancelled alongside other matches. – AIPS