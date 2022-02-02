Ukraine’s leader praises West’s response on Russia

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, has praised Western backing in the face of Russia’s military build-up and announced an expansion of the army.

“Support for Ukraine is the biggest since 2014,” he told Members of Parliament (MPs) on a day of visits by British, Polish and Dutch leaders.

Top US and Russian officials are due to hold fresh talks on the crisis.

Mr Zelensky told parliament a new “format of political co-operation” was being created with the UK and Poland.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said it would cover security, as well as trade, investment and energy.

Speaking in Kyiv, Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, promised defensive weaponry including drones and anti-aircraft missiles, but also humanitarian aid. Poland has said it is preparing for a potential big influx of Ukrainian refugees if Russia attacks.

Russia has repeatedly denied planning any invasion of Ukraine, but has deployed an estimated 100,000 troops, as well as tanks, artillery and missiles within reach of its borders.

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, arrived in Kyiv on Tuesdaywith a promise of £88m ($118m) to promote stable governance and energy independence from Russia.

While Poland and the UK are part of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation’s (NATO’s) mutual defensive alliance, Ukraine is not, and no NATO member has offered to send troops in the event of a Russian military attack.

Mr Zelensky told Ukraine’s parliament, the Rada, that he had signed a decree to increase the size of the Ukrainian army by 100,000 active soldiers, with the formation of 20 new brigades over three years while phasing out compulsory military service. Ukraine’s professional army is vastly outnumbered by Russia’s.

“The decree is not because a war is coming soon. I am saying this to everyone. The decree is for peace in Ukraine soon and onwards,” he stressed.

European leaders were also talking to Russia’s Vladimir Putin. Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, stressed the need for de-escalation during a phone conversation, his officials said.

Meanwhile, Hungary’s Viktor Orban assured the Russian leader in person that no European Union (EU) leader wanted war.

However, there were angry clashes between Russian and US envoys during a meeting of the United Nations (UN) Security Council late on Monday.

US Ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, described Russia’s mobilisation as the biggest Europe had seen in decades. -BBC