UHAS confers honorary Doctor of Science degree on Dr. Agyepong

The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) last Saturday, conferred an honorary Doctor of Science degree on the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong.

He was honoured in recognition of his outstanding contributions to environmental sanitation and higher education in Ghana and beyond.

The Chairman of the Council of the UHAS, Justice Victor J.M. Dotse of the Supreme Court, and the Vice Chancellor of UHAS, Professor John Owusu Gyapong, together decorated Dr Agyepong with the honours at the second session of the 6th UHAS congregation here in the Volta Region.

Some 692 students were awarded with degrees in various academic disciplines at the event.

After receiving the honours, Dr Siaw Agyepong thanked God, stressing that he was very humbled by the honour done him by the university.

“I also want to thank the UHAS Council Members, my wife, Mrs Adelaide Agyepong, my children, management and staff of the Jospong Group of Companies and everyone who has invested in my life,” he expressed.

He disclosed that his group would set up $100,000 award scheme for research at UHAS.

A citation accompanying the honour said: “The University of Health and Allied Sciences is, therefore, proud to be associated with you and delighted to honour you this 9th day of April 2022, with the Honorary Doctor of Science degree (honoris) causa) for your excellent leadership; for you innovative business solutions that continue to add value to the everyday lives of Ghanaians; for your service and care to countless communities all over Africa, and for the integrity in which you walk as you represent us globally.”

It continued “your contributions to environmental sanitation and higher education in Ghana and beyond are unmatched in scope, and have been accurately described as ““phenomenal.””

The citation further said, over the years “your visionary leadership has brought us the Jospong Group of Companies, which has earned you global recognition for job creation that has improved thousands of household incomes which is the embodiment of the UHAS core values of Excellence, Innovation, Integrity, Service and Care.”

Earlier, in a brief motivational speech, Dr Siaw Agyepong admonished the graduants to put God first in all their endeavours and chosen careers.

He told the graduates to always leverage and treasure opportunities they have and those that would come their way.

“Be ready to learn, explore and also teach others, stressing that “from today watch things twice.” he charged the students.

A former student of Royal Technical Institute at Nungua in Accra, Dr Agyepong studied for the City and Guilds of London Certificate, which he completed in 1990, graduating with an Electrical Engineering Technician (Part II) Certificate.

He became a Chief Executive Officer at the age of 25, and helped to transform his mother’s exercise-book business into Jospong Printing Press in 1995. He has proven to be a visionary leader with a remarkable knack for recognising business opportunities and building strategic partnerships to implement his vision.

In 2006, Dr. Siaw Agyepong revolutionised waste management in Ghana with the introduction of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, now a leader in the waste management space of the country.

He is the founder and Executive Chairman of JGC with 60 subsidiaries, with core staff members of over 6000, 55000 operatives, and creating over 250000 job opportunities for people of different ages, genders and cultures.

He is currently the President of the Environmental Service Providers Association (ESPA).

