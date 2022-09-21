Uganda confirms fresh Ebola outbreak …records 1 death, 8 cases

The Ugandan Ministry of Health has confirmed a resurgence of Ebola Virus following the death of a 24-year-old man in central Uganda.

The Health Ministry said that the victim, a resident of Ngabano village in Mubende district, about 147km (91 miles) from the capital, Kampala, had exhibited symptoms of the virus before he died.

It was gathered that while the Health Minister, Jane Ruth Aceng, was in New York, Senior Ministry of Health staff rushed to Mubende to investigate after an unknown number of residents succumbed to what was initially reported as a “strange illness” until Monday’s confirmation.

“Uganda confirms an outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in Mubende District, Uganda. The confirmed case is a 24-year-old male, a resident of Ngabano village of Madudu Sub County in Mubende District, presented with EVD symptoms and later succumbed,” the Health ministry said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) was quoted as saying that the case of the relatively rare Sudan strain was confirmed by the Uganda Virus Research Institute.

WHO also said that eight people with suspected symptoms are receiving medical care, and that it is sending staff to the affected area.

Reports stated that Uganda last reported an outbreak of the Sudan strain in 2012.

The WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, was quoted as saying, “Thanks to its (Uganda) expertise, action has been taken quickly to detect the virus and we can bank on this knowledge to halt the spread of infections.” -BBC