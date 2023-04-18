UEFA U-16 Development Tournament:  Brilliant Starlets face Switzerland to climax tour

Ghana’s U-17 team, Black Starlets, will take on Switzerland (U-16) in their final game today at the ongoing 2023 UEFA Development Tournament in the Municipality of Stara Pazova, Serbia.

The tournament, which was first established in 2012, is especially fo­cused on the development of young players with a special set of rules applied for that purpose.

Led by Coach, Abdul Karim Zito, the Starlets departed the shores of Ghana last Monday with 20 players for the four-nation tournament held in Serbia, after few weeks of camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram.

Ghana opened their campaign with a 4-0 mauling over hosts, Serbia, on Thursday with goals from Benjamin Tsivanyo, who registered a hat-trick and another from Yiriyon Yaw Gide­on gave the Africans a huge boost ahead of their next encounter.

Last Saturday, the Starlets con­tinued with their impressive per­formance when they produced a shocking result to beat two-time World Champions, Spain, 3-2 with nine-men, with Tsivanyo’s scoring a brace and another from Peter Ham­mond sealing the win.

The Starlets will be aiming to com­plete the tournament with another victory against a side who lost 3-2 to Spain in their opener before cruising over Serbia 2-0 in their second game.

Following his remarkable perfor­mance for the team, Tsivanyo who leads the tournament with the most goals (5), will be aiming to increase his tally and subsequently grabbing the top scorer and best player acco­lade.

Coach Zito will count on the prow­ess of the Great Corinthians forward to deliver alongside Peter Hammond and Fatawu Giwunu.

The performance of the boys, between the ages of 15 and 17, have earned the praise and admiration of many – following their flamboy­ant play with Coach Zito and his assistant, Laryea Kingston, gradually moulding these lads into the next U-20 stars (Black Satellites) and potential Black Stars materials in few years to come.

BY LINUS SIAW NARTEY