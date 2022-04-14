UEFA Champions League reaches semi final stage

The quarter finals of the UEFA Champions League came to a dramatic end last night and four teams will move forward to play in the semi finals. It has been a long road in the Championship and which teams will play in the final will be decided over two legs taking place on the 26th and 27th of April and the 3rd and 4th of May. The final will take place on the 28th of May at the Stade de France in Paris. You can place your soccer bet on any of the upcoming UEFA, English Premier League, FA Cup and Ghana Premier League matches with Betway.

The quarter finals of the UEFA brought fans some wonderful football and games were played over two legs, one being an at home game and the other an away game. The eight teams that made it through were Villarreal, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid from Spain and Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool were the three teams representing England with Benfica for Portugal and Bayern from Germany.

The matchups saw Benfica taking on Liverpool, where the Reds went on to progress to the semi finals on an aggregate of 6-4. Man City played Atletico Madrid in their quarter finals and the one goal in the two matches was enough to take them though to the semis. The biggest upset in the quarter finals was Villarreal making it through to the semis. They overcame Bayern with a 2-1 aggregate which sent them into the semis. The match between Real Madrid and Chelsea went into overtime where Karim Benzema scored the goal to push the aggregate to 5-4 enough for them to advance to the semis.

The semi finals will see Manchester City taking on Real Madrid at the Manchester City Stadium on the 26th of April, the predictions are for Man City to win the match. The teams then travel to Madrid to play their second leg match at the Santiago Bernabéuat Stadium 4th of May at 21:00. Liverpool might have an easier route than Man City as they will be playing against Villarreal in the semi finals. Their first match is on the 27th of April at Anfield where the odds overwhelmingly favour Liverpool to win. The teams then travel to Villarreal’s home stadium El Madrigal for their second leg clash on the 3rd of May at 21:00. There is a chance that this might be an all English team final and the last time that took place was in 2007-2008 when Manchester United beat Chelsea.