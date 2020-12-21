UE/R Peace Council Chairman commends YHFG, WANEP

The Upper East Regional Chairman of the Peace Council, Alhaji Sumaila Issaka, has commended the Youth Harvest Foundation Ghana (YHFG) and its partner, the West Africa Network for Peace Building (WANEP-Ghana) and the European Union (EU) for contributing to ensuring peaceful elections at the just-ended general elections.

It would be recalled that with funding support from the EU, the YHFG under the WANEP-Ghana Electoral Violence Monitoring, Analysis and Mitigation (EMAM) project, implemented series of activities including organising the youth of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) on November 5, 2020 to embark on joint route match and music concert during which they signed a peace accord committing themselves to peaceful election before, during and after the election.

Alhaji Issaka who made the commendation with the Ghanaian Times here on Saturday here, stated that the programme which brought together over 200 participants made a really impact at ensuring the peaceful election, also mentioned that the collaboration of YHFG with the security agencies to identify hotspots in the region through the EMAM project further contributed to preventing major election conflict in the area.

‘’We as stakeholders were also delighted to see how the main political parties engaged each other in a friendly manner during the joint route match and music concert. The implementation of the EMAM project actually translated into ensuring the peaceful conduct of the election in the Upper East Region and are grateful to YHFG, WANEP-Ghana and the EU, the funding agency for this success story’’, the Regional Chairman of the Peace Council stressed

Addressing the stakeholders at the Bolgatanga Catholic Social Centre after the route match, the Executive Director of YHFG, Miss Priscilla Nyaaba, explained that the said peaceful election forum which also brought together the Ghana Police Service, NCCE, political parties, Regional Peace Council, National Youth Authority, Regional Coordinating Council, and other CSOs under the theme’’, Ensuring violence rree-elections in Bolgatanga: The role of young people’’, clearly demonstrated YHFG’s commitment to youth development in a violent-free society.

The representative of WANEP-Ghana, Mr Noble Alagskomah, stated that Ghana had chalked a lot of successes in organising peaceful elections and nothing should be done to mar the elections.

He entreated the various political parties’ youth groups to abide by the composed peaceful election songs from the young music celebrities, Soorebia and Hasslar, who thrilled the audience to wonderful performances at the event.

FROM SAMUEL AKAPULE, BOLGATANGA