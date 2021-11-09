UDS confers Doctorate degree on Naa Alhassan Andani

The University for Development Studies (UDS) on Saturday conferred a Doctorate degree on the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Stanbic Bank, Ghana, Naa Alhassan Andani.

The award was in recognition of his tremendous contribution and initiative to the transformation of commercial banking in the country.

It was also for his personal commitment towards the progress of the university.

The Vice-Chancellor of UDS, Prof. Gabriel Ayum-Teye, described Chief Andani as a visionary and entrepreneur who also cares for the development of society.

A citation bestowed on him read; “The conferment of the award is in recognition of your ingenious and astute measures in the growth and development of the banking industry in and outside the shores of Ghana.”

“It is also for your exemplary and courageous innovation in functional generational entrepreneurship and for your visionary, passionate and transformational leadership.”

He stressed that the university was impressed and enthused about his achievements and support for the youth and businesses in the country.

The Vice-Chancellor said Naa Abdani’s contributions were not limited to the business sector but also extends to the education sector.

He mentioned that Naa Andani’s brother from the Andani Family in Dagbon gave out the land for the construction of the UDS Tamale campus.

He added that Naa Andani on his part, set up a GH¢200,000 Endowment Fund for the university to support students.

Prof. Ayum-Teye further revealed that the former CEO instituted two important awards at the University: Best Medical Student, and Best Agricultural Economics Student, each receiving an equivalent of 1,000 dollars.

Naa Andani, who is the Chief of Pishigu in the Savelugu Traditional Area dedicated the award to the whole Andani Family.

He expressed profound gratitude to the Academic Board, the University Council and the administration of the UDS for the honour.

Naa Andani promised to support the University to train more entrepreneurs in country.

He also commended management and staff of Stanbic Bank for support in terms of the social responsibility, which helped drive development in a lot communities.

FROM YAKUBU ABDUL-MAJEED, TAMALE