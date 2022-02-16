UBA Bank Ghana invests $280,000 in education of youth

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Ghana Limited has invested about $280,000 in its annual National Essay Competition in the past eight years.

Mrs Sylvia Inkoom, the Deputy Managing Director of UBA Ghana, stated this on Monday when the bank presented an educational grant of US$10,000 to the top three winners of the 2021 National Essay Competition organised annually by the UBA Foundation.

AmanorYohunor, a student from the Ghana Senior High School (GHANAS)Koforidua, emerged the winner, while Michael KissiAsrifi, from Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (Legon) and AdamuAyishatu from Presbyterian Senior High Technical School, Aburi emerged first runner up and second runner up respectively.

The ultimate winner took a prize of $5,000 with the first runner-up and second runner up receiving $3,000 and $2000 respectively and scholarships to attend any university of their choice in Africa.

The other seven finallists are Khan-Arthur Evans Wilberforce – St Thomas Aquinas Senior High School, FredrickAcheampong – Presbyterian Boys Secondary, EmmanuellaHaizel – Presbyterian Senior High Technical School, FhalilaHaruna – Vicar Trust, Ruby NaaDzagbley Abbey – St Mary’s SHS Accra, Jessica NarkieBatsa – St. Rose’s Senior High School, Akwatia, and Ernestina Davis – Wesley Girls High School.

Each of the 10 finalists received a laptop, certificate and medal for their participation in the competition.

Mrs Inkoom congratulated the 10 top finalists, especially the top three and encouraged all of them to utilise the platform given to them to excel in their academic pursuits.

“At UBA we prioritise education, as it is a core aspect of our Corporate Social Investment and we are very committed to the area of education of the African in a bid to further transform the continent,” Mrs Inkoom said.

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Adutwum, in a speech read on his behalf thanked UBA for the consistency in undertaking this project.

“I have been informed that your price package for this year comes to GH¢66, 500 for the top three winners. I want to commend UBA again for this initiative. With the three new students that would be awarded today, it will bring the total number of beneficiaries to 24,” he said.

Director General at the Ghana Education Service, Prof.KwasiOpokuAmankwa, said UBA Bank deserved to be applauded for their commitment to partnering the Ghana Education Service over the last eight years to organise the National Essay Competition.

The National Essay Competition, a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative of UBA Foundation which was launched in 2014, has provided a competitive platform to develop the intellectual and writing abilities of SHS students in Ghana.

The 8th edition of the National Essay Competition recorded over 300 applications from schools across the country.

