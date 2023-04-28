 U-23 AFCON draw set for May 5

The ballot for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is set to be con­ducted on May 5 at the Complexe Mohamed VI in Rabat.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) informed all partic­ipating member countries yesterday, a statement from the Ghana Foot­ball Association (GFA) has said.

Eight countries including Ghana, will be at the draw for the tourna­ment which will determine Africa’s representatives for the Paris Olym­pic Games.

Ghana qualified to the tour­nament last month after beating Algeria 2-1 on aggregate.

The Black Galaxies are expect­ed to begin camping soon as they prepare for the tournament which will be staged from June 24.