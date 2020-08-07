Tricycle taxi operator jailed 7 years for defiling a 14-year-old girl

A 22-year-old tricycle taxi operator was on Wednesday slapped with a seven-year jail term in hard labour by the Ho Circuit Court for defiling a 14-year-old girl.

Benjamin Amaglo, who was convicted on his own plea of guilty, in his plea for mitigation, told the court that he asked the girl to sleep in his room after the sexual act because it was risky to let her go home alone after midnight.

Police Inspector Clever Ayayee told the court, presided by Mr Felix Datsomor, that the victim lived with her grandmother at Ho-Hliha and often helped her to sell kenkey at a spot where accused was a regular customer.

According to the prosecution, accused on one of such visits to the spot, proposed an amorous relationship to the girl and she agreed to his request.

The court heard that on July 24, this year, accused saw the girl at Ho-Ahoe at about 10pm and offered her a ride on his tricycle.

Insp Ayayee said accused took the girl to a drinking spot and bought a cocktail of Smirnoff and Vody hard liquor for her.

The court heard that accused and the girl remained at the drinking spot until 12.30 am, the following morning, and he took her home at Trafalgar Down and had sex with her.

Insp Ayayee said that when the victim returned home in the morning weak and intoxicated, her grandmother interrogated her, and she narrated the ordeal she went through at the hands of accused.

Subsequently, the matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of Amaglo.

Passing sentence, the court said that it took into account the fact that Amaglo was a first time offender, and how he readily pleaded guilty to the offence, for which reason it imposed the minimum sentence on him.

FROM ALBERTO MARIO NORETTI, HO