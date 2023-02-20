Tributes pour in for Christian Atsu

Tributes have poured in after former Chelsea and Newcastle footbal­ler, Christian Atsu, was found dead amid the rubble of the earthquake in Turkey.

The footballing world is mourn­ing the loss of former Chelsea and Newcastle winger, Christian Atsu, who has been found dead amid the rubble of the earthquake that has devastated Turkey and Syria.

The Hatayspor winger’s body was pulled from under the rubble of his home in Hatay, southern Turkey on Saturday – 12 days after the earthquake rocked the region, as confirmed by his agent, Murat Uzunmehmet, in a statement.

The 31-year-old had been missing since his building collapsed when the earthquake struck on February 6.

“Atsu’s lifeless body was found under the rubble. Currently, more items are still being taken out. His phone was also found,” Uzunmeh­met told reporters.

Tributes have poured in from all corners after the news of the for­mer Chelsea and Newcastle United player’s death emerged.

HATAYSPOR:

The funeral of our football play­er, Christian Atsu, who lost his life under the rubble (debris), is on his way to be sent to his hometown, Ghana. We will not forget you, Atsu. Peace be upon you, beautiful person. There are no words to describe our sadness. Rest in peace, Atsu.

Porto: It is with deep regret that we receive the news of the death of Christian Atsu, one of our 2013 champions. May he rest in peace. We send our deepest condolences to family and friends, a message that we extend to all victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

CHELSEA:

Everyone at Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of our former play­er, Christian Atsu. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends.

NEWCASTLE:

We are profoundly saddened to learn that Christian Atsu has tragically lost his life in Turkey’s devastating earthquakes.

A talented player and a special person, he will always be fondly remembered by our players, staff and supporters.

Rest in peace, Christian.

EVERTON:

We are deeply saddened by today’s news that Christian Atsu has been found dead following the earthquake in Turkey earlier this month.

Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues at @Hatay­spor_FK, and everyone affected by this tragic event that has claimed so many lives.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST:

We are devastated to learn of the tragic passing of Christian Atsu.

Our thoughts are with Christian’s friends and family, and everyone affected by the awful events in Turkey and Syria.

BOURNEMOUTH:

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Christian Atsu. The thoughts of everyone at the club are with his family and friends at this awful time.

Liverpool:

Such tragic news.

The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Christian’s friends and family, as well as all those affected by the devastating loss in Turkey and Syria.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR:

Everyone at Tottenham Hotspur is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Christian Atsu. Our thoughts and condolences are with his friends and family at this incredibly sad time.

Manchester City:

The thoughts of everyone at Manchester City are with Christian Atsu’s family and friends, and ev­eryone affected by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Málaga:

We are deeply saddened by the loss of Christian Atsu, a Málaga player during the 15/16 season. Our condolences to his family, friends and teammates at his club, Hatayspor. Rest in peace, Christian.

Sevilla FC:

Everyone at Sevilla FC is devas­tated to learn of the tragic passing of Christian Atsu. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends.

EFL:

The EFL is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Christian Atsu.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this extremely diffi­cult time.

PREMIER LEAGUE:

We are deeply saddened by the news Christian Atsu lost his life in the devastation of the earthquakes that have hit Turkey and Syria.

Our thoughts and condolences are with Christian’s family and friends and everyone affected by this tragic event.