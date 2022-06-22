Travel packages for Ghanaian fans to Qatar FIFA World Cup launched

The Chief Director at the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS), Alhaji Hafiz Adam has asked Ghanaian football fans travelling to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup to be disciplined and protect the image of the country.

Launching government’s official travel agent for the World Cup, Kenpong Travel and Tours’ packages for football fans in Accra, yesterday, he said, he urged fans to comport themselves and avoid the repeat of the infamous ‘Australia Visa Saga’ in 2019 that dented the image of the country.

“The World Cup presents another opportunity for Ghanaians to showcase our capabilities. Let us look at the past events and ensure we do not repeat such mistakes,” he stated.

He commended Kenpong for the exciting packages for football fans to have a great experience in Qatar.

Announcing the packages, Spokesperson for Kenpong, Mr Carl Tuffour said, the platinum (Category A) package would go for $10,610 and include business class flight ticket, accommodation (single occupancy in a four or five star hotel), feeding, three category one ticket for Ghana matches, Covid-19 test, travel insurance, medicals, internal transport and police report while the Platinum Category B which excludes feeding would go for $9,210.

The Gold Package(category A) which would go for $8,020 would have flight ticket(economy), accommodation (single occupancy in a four or five star hotel), feeding, three category two ticket for Ghana matches, Covid 19 test, travel insurance, medicals, internal transport and police report with Gold Category B which excludes feeding going for $6,620.

The Silver Package(category A) would cost $6,900 and consist of flight ticket (economy), accommodation(double occupancy),feeding, three category two ticket for Ghana matches, Covid 19 test, travel insurance, medicals, internal transport and police report while Category B for Silver will exclude feeding and is fixed at $5,500.

The last package which was Bronze had the category A going for $6,110, coming with flight ticket(economy), accommodation(three to four persons in a room), feeding, three category two ticket for Ghana matches, Covid 19 test, travel insurance, medicals, internal transport and police report while Category B for Bronze which excludes feeding was settled at $4,710.

The Chairman for the occasion and Deputy Director of State Protocol, Mr Philip Kofi Aning, said it was necessary for people travelling to Qatar to comport themselves as there were a lot of restrictions in the country.

BY MICHAEL D.ABAYATEYE