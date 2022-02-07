Traore: Cameroon defeat is professional misconduct

Burkina Faso vice-captain Bertrand Traore expressed his disappointment after the Stallions let a three-goal lead slip in their defeat against Cameroon.

The Stallions surprisingly suffered a 5-3 defeat on penalties after they drew 3-3 with the Indomitable Lions in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) third-place playoff match on Saturday night.

Traore, who provided the assist for Burkina Faso’s third goal, was named Total Energies Man the Match following an encounter that was played at the Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo in Cameroon.

The 26-year-old attacker described their performance against the tournament hosts as professional misconduct.

“I’m very disappointed after this result. We had the game in our hands,” Traore told CAF Online.

“We were leading 3-0 before being caught a few seconds from the end of the game. It’s professional misconduct because we had everything to win the game.

“This result comes to ruin our course.”

Traore scored once and provided two assists during the continental tournament and he will now head back to his English club Aston Villa, who are campaigning in the Premier League.

He has netted 13 goals in 65 international matches for Burkina Faso. – Cafonline