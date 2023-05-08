Tragedy hits police: Senior officer runs amok, Shoots dead junior colleague

A senior police officer, who allegedly shot dead his junior colleague in the Western North Region, was last Friday arrested by the police.

The suspect, reportedly identified as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Frank Nsiah, Head of Western North Police Intelligence Unit, was said to have shot Constable David Gbati while on their way for an assignment at Awaso in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that the suspect allegedly engaged in an argument with his subordinates while in the service vehicle they were using, resulting in the tragedy.

The suspect according to the police was in custody assisting in investigations.

Meanwhile, in a press statement issued and signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Grace Ansah Akrofi of the Police Public Affairs, stated that the police were investigating the circumstance surrounding the death of the Constable Gbati.

The statement said the deceased was allegedly shot by one of his senior colleagues when they were returning from an operation last Friday.

It said the victim was rushed to the hospital but pronounced dead on arrival.

According to the statement, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare, dispatched a team led by Commissioner of Police (COP) Habiba Twumasi-Sarpong, the Director General of Police Welfare, from Accra, to the region to assess the situation and interact with the personnel.

It said another team of the Police Management Board led by COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, the Director General of Administration, asked to visit the family to formally notify them of the demise of the late constable and commiserate with them.

“A police clinical psychologist had been assigned to the family to support them through this difficult time,” the statement added.

The Ghana Police Service has for some time now been in the news for such tragic occurrences.

A police Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, was arrested for al­legedly killing his girlfriend, Victoria Dapaah, affectionately called Maa Adwoa, at Adum, in Kumasi, last Month.

Insp Twumasi was said to have used a service pistol to shoot at close range Dapaah, who died on the spot.

It would be recalled that in 2021 a police Constable Emmanuel Osei of the Special Weapon and Tactics SWAT, at the National Headquarters, who was escorting a bullion van was killed together with a civilian and others injured in a day light robbery at Adedenkpo, near James Town, in Accra, by unidentified armed men.

Late David Gbati

Unspecified amount of money was stolen from the van by the suspects during the robbery.

After investigations, it was revealed that some two policemen (names withheld) were allegedly the brain behind the attacks and the robberies in the country, especially Greater Accra.

BY ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI