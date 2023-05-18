Tragedy! 4 dead, 30 injured in 2 separate accidents

Four people died on the spot while 30 others suffered injuries in two sepa­rate accidents in the Eastern and Central Regions respectively.

The first accident, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, involved a tricycle that collided head-on with a KIA truck at Adukrom-Akuapem in the Eastern Region, in which three persons lost their lives and eight other injured.

Eyewitnesses said two persons aboard the tricycle died instantly, but the rider, whose name was given as Enkase, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital, where eight others injured had been rushed for emergency care.

The two other deceased are yet to be identified.

The tricycle locally known as “Aboboya,” which was loaded with concrete land demarcation pillars, moving from Adukrom towards Aseseeso, reportedly failed its brake and collided with a Kia truck, coming from the opposite direction.

The Assembly member for Adukrom- Methodist elector­al area, Ebenezer Obiri Asare, explained that five people were on board the tricycle while seven per­sons were on board the Kia truck.

He said Ghana National Fire Service personnel, police and ci­vilians worked together to retrieve the bodies.

One passenger died on the spot in the second accident while 22 others were seriously injured at Gomoa Anteadze.

The accident occurred when the Sprinter Benz bus they were trav­eling on burst a tyre at an inter­section on the Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway, in the Central Region.

An eyewitness, David Osanyo­mo, said he was repairing his faulty car when he saw the Sprinter Benz bus making a wrongful overtaking.

The driver on top speed burst two of his back tyres and attempt­ed to veer off the road to safety, but the car landed on the sideway and somersaulted into a ditch.

The injured were transported to Mankesim Government Hospital and Apam St Luke’s Catholic Hos­pital respectively for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Apam District Fire Service Command have visited the scene and commenced investigations into the fatal acci­dent. — adomfmonline