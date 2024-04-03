Trader remanded for failing to appear before court

A 25-year-old trader, Michael Azu accused of fraud, has been remanded in police custody, for failing to appear before the Accra Circuit Court.

Azu, who is being held for defrauding by false pretence, failed to turn up in court and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

Azu allegedly collected GH¢250,000 from a colleague trader under the pretext of providing him with a KIA Rino Truck, but failed.

Azu, who denied the charge, was admitted to bail.

Prosecuting, Superintendent of Police Augustine Yirenkyi, said the complainant, Kwadwo­Tetteh, was a trader residing at Odumase Krobo, in the Eastern Region.

The court heard that accused and the complainant, who knew each other, both engaged in the supply of sachet water to customers.

Supt Yirenkyi said in Sep­tember, 2020, Azu collected GH¢250,000 from the com­plainant, to enable him (Azu) clear from the Tema Harbour, KIA Rino trucks which had been shipped to him by his brother.

The prosecution said Azu promised to give complainant one KIA Rino truck after clear­ing the vehicle to facilitate sachet water business.

Supt Yirenkyi said Azu after collecting the money, went into hiding and the complainant re­ported the matter to the police, resulting in the arrest of the accused.

—GNA