Trader in trouble for allegedly stealing GH¢80,000

The Accra Circuit Court granted GH¢100,000 bail with two sureties to a trader, for allegedly misappropri­ating GH¢80,000 belonging to a businesswoman.

Eric Annan,supposedly convinced the victim that wood product business was profitable, and the complainant obtained a loan of GH¢80,000 and gave it to accusedfor the business.

Annan, who led the com­plainant’s son to pay for a quantity of wood, later took possession of the wood from the sawmill, sold the wood without the knowledge of complainant’s son, and went into hiding.

Annan pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealingand the prosecution was ordered to file its disclosures. The case was adjourned to November 22.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspec­tor Clemence Takyi said the complainant, Mavis Asante, is a businesswoman, residing at Weija, Accra, whereas Annan resides in Odorkor Official Town, also in Accra.

The prosecution said the complainant owneda provision shop at Odorkor, Accra, and Annan was her customer.

Chief Insp Takyi said the complainant and Annan became friends, and Annan suggested to complainant to go into wood product business because it was profitable.

According to the prosecu­tion, Annan told Asante that he (Annan) usually purchased timber from the Western North Region and transported it to Accra for sale.

Chief Insp Takyi said the complainant asked Annan to teach her son how to transact wood products business.

The court heard that the com­plainant obtained GH¢80,000 loan and gave it to Annan so that he (Annan) would assist the son to purchase wood to start the business.

Chief Insp Takyi said Annan went to a sawmill and ordered for wood worth GH¢68,000, paid a deposit of GH¢50,000 with the promise that he would pay the balance of GH¢18,000 after the collection of the wood.

The prosecution said Annan kept GH¢12,000 for himself.

According to Chief Insp Takyi, Annan refused to answer complainant’s son’s telephone calls, and when he (son) went to the sawmill in Sefwi Wiawso, in Western North, to verify the transaction, he was told that Annan had collected the wood.

The prosecution stated that efforts to contact Annan proved futile, so the complainant re­ported the case to the police.

Chief Insp Takyi said when Annan was arrested by the police at Sefwi Wiawso, he admitted that he took delivery of the woodand sold it, and promised to refund the money.The court heard that, however, Annan refunded GH¢14,046. —GNA