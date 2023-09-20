Trader, 6 others allegedly steal  GH¢81,060 from customers’ accounts

The trial of Jessica Ofori­waa, a trader, who allegedly aided six accomplices to clone GCB Bank Cheques to steal GH¢81,060 from customers’ accounts, begins at the Accra High Court on October 11, 2023.

The accomplices are Dawda Sawdido, Mohammed Muktar, Fu­seini Saeed Ibrahim, Felix Mensah, Lawrence Quarshie and Philip Ansah, all at large.

Oforiwaa, who is being held on 15 counts of abetment of crime to wit stealing and stealing, pleaded not guilty. She has been granted GH¢100,000 bail with two sureties by the court presided over by Mr Isaac Addo.

The prosecution, Assistant Su­perintendent of Police (ASP) Seth Frimpong, said the complainant is Daniel Boakye, a security co-coor­dinator at the GCB Bank Ghana Limited, High Street, Accra.

The court heard that accused, is Jessica Oforiwaa, a caterer/ hairdresser, residing at Kasoa, in the Central Region.

ASP Frimpong said last year, the complainant’s bank detected that some people had cloned about eight cheques of customers of GCB Bank and withdrew a total of GH¢81.060 from customers’ accounts.

According to the prosecution, the affected customers are Rejoice Emekor Senezah and Felcon Elec­trical Enterprise.

ASP Frimpong said the com­plainant submitted the cloned cheques to Camelot Company Limited, producers of the cheques for investigations.

The prosecution said the com­pany detected that all the cheques were from the cheque book issued by the Bank to Oforiwaa with account name Jessica Cook Company.

ASP Frimpong said Oforiwaa and her accomplices erased (chem­ically) the account name, number and signature of the customers, which was not detected by the bank since the leaflet is genuine.

The court heard that Dawda Sawdido withdrew GH¢4,700, Mohammed Mukta withdrew GH¢4,900 and GH¢4,800 re­spectively using two cheques on January 10, 2022.

ASP Frimpong said Fusei­ni Saeed Ibrahim withdrew GH¢5,000, Felix Mensah with­drew GH¢47,460, Lawrence Quarshie withdrew GH¢5,000 and GH¢4.700 from Tantra Hill and Achimota branches of the bank respectively.

Prosecution said Philip Ansah withdrew GH¢4,700 through Liv­ingston Ankomah, now a prisoner at Nsawam.

ASP Frimpong said in all GH¢81,060 was withdrawn by Oforiwaa and the accomplices.

The court heard that Philip An­sah and Livingston Ankomah went to the Kaneshie Branch of GCB Bank with a cheque and withdrew GH¢4,700 from the account of Dawlah Lawrence. — GNA