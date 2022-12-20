Trader, 43, jailed 2 years for issuing 3 dud cheques

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced Bright Dapaah, a 43-year-old trader, to two years’ imprisonment for issu­ing three dud cheques.

This was after the court presid­ed over by Mrs Patricia Ampon­sah had found Dapaah guilty on the three counts of issuing false cheques.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector John Gohoho, said the complainant, Emma Aggrey, was a trader at Okaishie market who lived at Spintex-Baastona, Accra.

Chief Inspector Gohoho said Dapaah also lived at Sapeiman, near Amasaman.

The prosecutor said the com­plainant was an agent of IGNIS Industries Limited, producers of Rosa Tomato paste.

He said on July 2, 2020, Aggrey supplied 2,000 boxes of Rosa tomato valued at GH¢132,000 to Dapaah.

He said after the receipt of the goods, Dapaah issued three post-dated Stanbic Bank cheques with a face value of GH¢44,000 to cover the part-payment of the goods.

The prosecutor said on July 6, 2022, Aggrey presented the first cheque to the bank, but it was dishonoured for lack of funds.

Chief Inspector Gohoho said sensing danger, Aggrey went to Dapaah and collected 845 boxes of the goods that he supplied to him.

The prosecutor said Dapaah lat­er paid an amount of GH¢22,400 to Aggrey, leaving an outstanding balance of GH¢53,830.

He said on August 14, 2020, Aggrey presented the second and third cheques to the Tudu branch of the Stanbic Bank and the Republic House branch of the Ghana Commercial Bank respec­tively, but both cheques were dishonoured.

The prosecutor said Aggrey made several efforts to retrieve the money, but to no avail, so he reported the matter to the police for investigations.

The prosecutor said Dapaah, in his statement, admitted to the offence and pleaded to be given some time to refund the money, but he failed to honour the under­taking. —GNA