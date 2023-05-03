Trade Ministry, National Security Ministry to partner to stop Free Zones Enclave invasion by herdmen

The Ministry of Trade and Industry is to collaborate with the Ministry of National Security to stop the invasion of the Free Zones Enclave at Tema by herdsmen.

The herdsmen on a daily basis move their cattle to the enclave for grazing.

Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr K.T Hammond, speaking during a working visit of the enclave on Friday, said that the activities of the herdsmen was against the objective for the establishment of the free zone enclave, hence the need for immediate action to reverse the trend.

The visit was to enable the Minister familiarise himself with the operations of the Tema Office of the Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA) and the companies located there.

He explained that, the three free zones enclave sited at Tema, Kumasi and Takoradi, were to provide secured environment for industries to engage in economic activity.

The continuous operation of herdsmen activities within the enclave, Mr Hammond noted, could result in and security concerns and undermines efforts to attract more companies into the enclave.

“The free zones enclave is supposed to be a secured place for economic activity. We cannot have herdsmen and their cattle operating here.

“It’s a bad development for the promotion of the enclave and can lead to serious security and safety concerns. I will report to the Ministry of National Security so that we work together stop it immediately,” the Minister added.

He asked the Tema Office and companies within the enclave to prioritise safety and security measures and implement strategies to curb invasion of unauthorised groups and persons.

Mr Hammond tasked the team to further expand their scope of activities aimed at encouraging more companies to register to operate as a free zone entity.

He said the GFZA Board was developing a programme to facilitate the development of Kumasi and Takoradi free zone enclaves.

Ms Patience Acolor, Head of the Tema Office, GFZA, said the Tema enclave, also known as the Tema Export Processing Zone, occupies 1,200 acres of land.

Currently, she noted that 85 companies including 37 free zone enterprises and 48 non-free zone enterprises, which together provide employment to about 7,000 people.

FROM CLAUDE NYARKO ADAMS, TEMA