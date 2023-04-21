Trade Minister courts support of staff, agencies to drive growth

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr K T Hammond, has called for a sense of urgency and collaboration from staff of the Ministry to drive growth in the trade and industry sector.

According to him, only a collec­tive action involving all stakehold­ers would ensure the realisation of the Ministry’s targets.

To this end, he has challenged all stakeholders to work with him to leave a memorable imprint and move the sector forward within the next 20 months.

Interacting with the management of the Ministry as well as Chief Executives of sector agencies, in Accra yesterday at a meeting, he cautioned against acrimony and backbiting saying “these behaviours are inimical to productivity and col­lective attainment of organisational goals.”

The meeting was the Minister’s first engagement with staff of the Ministry after assumption of office.

“Although, I have a relatively short time to spend at the Minis­try, I am ready to work with the support of all stakeholders, to move the Trade and Industry sec­tor forward. Let’s have urgency of purpose and discard attitudes that will draw us back in achieving our goals,” Mr Hammond added.

The Chief Director of the Min­istry, Patrick Yaw Nimo, pledged the support of management and staff towards the realisation of his vision.

The chief executives of the agencies under the Ministry took turns to update him on some pend­ing issues that needed immediate attention.

So far, the Minister had paid working visits to some agencies under the ministry including the Ghana Standards Authority, Ghana Enterprises Agency, Ghana Free Zones Authority, Ghana Interna­tional Trade Commission and the National Coordination Office of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

In a related development, Mr Hammond further engaged the leadership of the Ghana Union Traders Association (GUTA) to court their support and work together.

In his brief remarks, the Pres­ident of GUTA, Joseph Obeng, noted that the association had built good working relationships with previous ministers and hoped it would continue.

He asked the minister to, as a matter of urgency, take steps to address concerns of traders par­ticularly foreigners in retail trade in the country.

