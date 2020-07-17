Top Achieve donates to COVID-19 National Trust Fund

Top Achieve, document management institution has donated 3,000 pieces nose masks to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund to compliment government’s efforts to fight the spread of the pandemic in the country.

Manager of Top Achieve, Mr Roy Fogel, who presented the nose masks said the move would go a long way to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“The economic impact of the virus is very devastating and we need to support to ensure that businesses get back to upscale post COVID-19,”he stated.

Receiving the items, Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development, Mustapha Hamid expressed appreciation to the outfit for coming on board to support the government fight against the pandemic.

He assured them that the masks would be duly distributed to ensure safety across the country, especially in areas that need it most.

“Gradually, complacency has set in and people are beginning to relax in the Zongos and Inner Cities so we would go round to alert them and distribute the masks so that together, we stop the spread,” he stressed.

He appealed to the public to adhere to the safety protocols in order to remain safe.

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE