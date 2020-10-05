Togbe Afede explores business opportunities in Cameroon

Togbe Afede XIV, President of the National House of Chiefs and Co-founder of Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited, has led a four-member delegation from Sunon Asogli Power to explore opportunities in the power sector of Cameroon.

Togbe Afede, who is also the founder of the SAS Finance Group and Africa World Airlines (AWA), and his team also explored the prospects of African World Airline plying Accra-Yaounde-Accra via Douala.



Members of the delegation included Mr Qun Yang, Chairman of Sunon Asogli, Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor, Sunon Asogli, Manager of Energy Trading, Research and Regulatory Affairs, and Mr Li Kanglin.



A statement signed by Mr Apetogbor and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said during the visit, the team met Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Cameroon.



It said the team also met Mr Eloundou Essomba Gaston, the Minister of Water Resources and Energy, Mr Omgba Oyono Lionel, the Director of Electricity at the Ministry, and top executives of the Electricity Sector Regulatory Agency.



The statement said the Prime Minister, on behalf of the President and the people of Cameroon, warmly welcomed Togbe Afede and his team, and expressed the hope that Sunon Asogli Power and Africa World Airlines would invest in that country.



It said the Prime Minister, who is also a traditional leader, expressed excitement about Togbe’s plans to promote collaboration among African traditional leaders and stressed the importance of Africa-to-Africa collaboration in moving the continent forward.



Togbe Afede, who was recently crowned the ‘Entrepreneur of the Decade’,

has taken his passion for the development of Ghana and Africa to the territories of the Republic of Cameroon. GNA

BY TIMES REPORTER