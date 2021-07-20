TMMG urges Muslims to observe COVID-19 protocol in marking Eid-ul-Adha

The President of the Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana, Zaeem Sheikh Abdul Wadudu Haruna, has appealed to every adherent of the Tijjani Sufi Order to continue to observe the COVID-19 protocols at all times until full restrictions are lifted around the World.

This is contained in a statement issued and signed by the Executive Secretary, Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman copied the Ghanaian Times said.

“The Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana (TMMG) is pleased to announce to its members across the country that it shall be observing Eidul Adha prayers of 2021 at its usual places of gatherings during big celebrations such as the regional parks and district local football parks nationwide,” the statement said.

The statement said : “Our decision to observe this year’s Eidul Adkha at usual public gathering places stem out of the release we had from His Eminence the National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Professor Osman Nuhu Sharubutu and we respect the release. We intend to adhere to the directives of His Eminence and as such all the Covid-19 protocols would be observed strictly insha Allah.”

“We pray to Allah for the long life and good health of His Eminence the National Chief Imam as we pray for the successful celebration of 2021 Eidul Adkha.”

“We ask Allah to grant each and every Muslim around the World an opportunity to perform Hajj at least once in their life time and for an ability to observe Eidul Adkha sacrifice.”

Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana (TMMG) is the mainstream Sunni-Sufi Muslim family and the dominant Islamic body in Ghana, while Tijjaniya Sufi Order is the largest non-violent Islamic body in Africa and the most tolerant Islamic Sufi fraternity in the world.

TMMG Headquarters is located in Accra with branches in all district and regional offices across the country.

By Times Reporter