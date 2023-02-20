Title race swings again …as Arsenal win, Man City slip up

The Premier League title race took another twist on Saturday as Arsenal climbed back to the top of the standings with a 4-2 win at Aston Villa, while champions Manchester City slipped up at Nottingham Forest.

Despite dominating the match, City conceded a late equaliser at Forest to draw 1-1 and now trail Arsenal by two points having played one game more.

At the other end of the table, bottom side Southampton earned a shock 1-0 win at Chelsea, who continue to struggle under Graham Potter, while Everton and Bour­nemouth claimed valuable victories in their quest for survival.

Arsenal reinvigorated their push for a first Premier League title in two decades with two stoppage-time goals giving them a thrilling win at Villa Park.

With a high-quality attacking game going into added time at 2-2, Arsenal midfielder, Jorginho, saw a looping shot come off the bar and bounce off the head of Villa’s Argentina World Cup-winning goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez, for a cruel own goal.

Minutes later, with the final whistle about to go and Villa piling forward – Martinez included – Arsenal broke forward again for Gabriel Martinelli to stroke into an empty net for the Londoners’ fourth in front of their delirious fans.

It was Arsenal’s first win in four Premier League games and followed a dispiriting Wednesday night loss at home to City, who had closed an eight-point gap from a month ago.

“If you want to be at the top, you are going to have to win games in many different ways,” Coach Mikel Arteta said.

“Credit to the boys. The dressing room was absolutely bouncing. It was a big effort to play less than 72 hours ago after the (City) game that we had, and after the result that we had, which obviously mor­ally was touching.”

The champions dominated possession at the City Ground against the team they had beaten 6-0 in the reverse fixture earlier this season and deservedly took the lead four minutes before the break with Bernardo Silva slamming the ball home.

They should have doubled their advantage midway through the second half, but the usually lethal Erling Haaland hit the crossbar from close range before blazing the rebound over the top.

That miss proved pivotal as out of nowhere, Forest’s January signing, Chris Wood, tapped home at the far post to level six minutes from time and lift the roof off a damp City Ground.

City threw everything at Forest in search of a late winner but they could not break the hosts’ resis­tance, failing to beat a newly pro­moted side in the Premier League for the first time since April 2021. – Reuters

EPL RESULTS:

Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal

Wovles 0-1 Bournemouth

Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace

Brighton 0-1 Fulham

Everton 1-0 Leeds United

Chelsea 0-1 Southampton

Newcastle 0-2 Liverpool

Man United 3-0 Leicester

Tottenham v West Ham

Nottm Forest 1-1 Man City