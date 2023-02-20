Tiler in trouble for allegedly having sex with mentally-challenged woman

The Adentan Circuit Court has granted GH¢200,000 bail to 45-year-old Tiler, for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman, at Pure Water, near Ashongman, Accra.

Kwadwo Asare charged with carnal knowledge of a mentally challenged woman, pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah, asked Asare to produce three sureties one to be justified, and adjourned the case to March 1.

Chief Superintendent of Police Patience Mario, prosecuting, said the complainant was a poultry farmer residing at Ashongman with the victim, who was also dumb.

He said complainant’s moth­er reported that the victim was missing.

The prosecution said the com­plainant later received a call from a neighbour that the victim had been found.

Chief Supt. Marion said the victim when quizzed with a sign language as to where she had been, she (victim) led the com­plainant to the house of accused and pointed to his door.

Prosecution said the victim in a sign language indicated that the accused had had sex with her.

Chief Supt. Marion said the Agbogba police arrested Asare and handed him to Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit at Adentan, where a medical form was issued to the com­plainant to take the victim to hospital for examination.

The prosecution said the com­plainant could not produce the victim’s birth certificate, to assist in investigations. —GNA