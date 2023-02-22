Tijaniiya Muslim Council, Ada Traditional Council mourns with family of late Atsu

The Supreme Leader of Tijanii­ya Ghana and the President of Tijaniiya Mus­lim Council of Ghana (TMCG), Sheikh Abul- Faidi Abdulai Ahmed Maikano, has expressed condolence to the family of late Christian Atsu, who lost his life in the earthquake that hit Turkey.

“The office of the Khalifa received the sad, and bitter news of the death of Christian Atsu and pray for God’s fortitude for the family to bear with the loss of the great player,” a statement issued by Abubakar Baba Yara Awudu, Personal Aid to Sheikh Khalifa, copied the Times Sports, said.

“The office of the Khalifa is expressing its condolences on be­half of the Tijaniiya fraternity and the TMCG to the bereaved family, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the entire nation,” the statement added.

The statement described late Christian Atsu “as dedicated footballer by all standard, who selflessly and diligently served his country,” and called on the GFA to do something to honour him.

“The football fraternity of Ghana will forever remember Atsu for his dribbling skills and also his immense contributions to the Black Stars and the nation at large. The demise of Christian Atsu is really heart-breaking, but it’s only proper to rest the matter with the Almighty God.

“We came from him and to him we shall return. Every soul shall taste death, as stated clearly in the scriptures.”

Meanwhile, The Ada Traditional Council (ATC) has extended its condolences to the family of the late, Christian Atsu Twasam, the former Black Stars player who per­ished during the recent earthquake in Turkey, reports Michael D. Abayateye.

In a statement signed by the Paramount Chief of Ada and President of the Council, Nene Abram Akuaku III, it pledged on behalf of the people of Ada to collaborate with the government and family to give their native a befitting burial.

Atsu, 31, who played for Hatay­spor in Turkey, was caught up in a 7.8-magnitude quake that rocked Turkey and Syria on February 6, killing more than 44,000 people in both countries.

His mortal remains arrived home on Sunday to a brief cere­mony at the Kotoka International Airport.

According to the Council, their hearts were heavy with sorrow as death has taken their hero and illustrious son away.

The statement said, footballers and the young ones in Ada and the country at large were devastated about the news of Atsu’s demise, and struggling to come to terms with the incident.

“We wish to express our condo­lences to the family of Christian Atsu, the sports fraternity and the entire country,” it stated.

“We wish to encourage our community members to remain strong, as the council together with Christian Atsu’s family and the government collaborate to en­sure that we give our beloved son a befitting burial,” it added.

The statement said the people of Ada would take comfort in the fact that the good works and kind gestures of the footballer would speak louder all over the world.

“We pray for strength for the family in this difficult moment as we go through this dreary path,” it stated.

Arrangements for the burial of Atsu according to family sources, would soon be communicated to the public.

Meanwhile, many well-wishers, friends and sympathisers have visited the family house in Accra to mourn with the family.

