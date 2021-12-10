Tiger Woods return to action with son

Tiger Woods has confirmed that he will return to action later this month when he partners his son, Charlie, at the PNC Championship.

Woods’ appearance in the 36-hole scramble event, where major winners compete alongside a family member, will mark his first start since he sustained extensive injuries to his leg and ankle during a high-profile car accident in February.

The former world No. 1 admitted that amputation of the leg ‘was on the table’ during his three weeks in hospital after the crash, with Woods spending the majority of 2021 rehabilitating at home before gradually beginning to work on his game in recent months.

“Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the @PNCchampionship with my son Charlie,” Woods said.

“I’m playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud.”

Woods fuelled speculation of a comeback last month when he released a video on social media of him hitting a wedge shot, with the 45-year-old then seen using driver and fairway woods on the range during his role as tournament host at last week’s Hero World Challenge. -Sky Sports