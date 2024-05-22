TICL donates GH¢200,000 hospital equipment to GMA

Twellium Industri­al Company Limited (TICL), as part of its corporate social investment, has donated eight hospital equip­ment estimated at Gh¢200,000 to the Ghana Medical Associa­tion (GMA) for distribution to some selected hospitals in the country.

They machines compromise four incubators which are used to cater for premature babies and four phototherapy devices, which are used to treat jaundice in newborn children.

The beneficiary hospitals of the incubators are Dominase SDA Hospital in the Ashanti Region; EfuaNkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region; Hohoe District Hospital in the Volta Region, and Ga West Hospital in the Greater Accra Region.

The beneficiary of the pho­totherapy devices are Bekwai Municipal Hospital; Ewim Polyclinic in the Central Region, Sunyani Municipal Hospital and Tamale West Hospital.

As part of the donation, the company under its Changing Lives campaign paid $7,000 for the surgery of Rhoda Akorfa Senyeg­be, who has been diagnosed of a heart disease.

Speaking yesterday at a short ceremony at the Korle Bu Teach­ing Hospital in Accra to present the equipment to the GMA, the Head of events and special proj­ects of TICL, Kendrick Yehow­ada, said the donation followed a request by the GMA to his outfit to support the association with incubators and phototherapy machines.

He said the goal of TICL was to improve lives and support quality healthcare delivery in the country.

Mr Yehowada also noted that his outfit made similar donation to GMA last year to improve healthcare in the neonatal units of hospitals in the country.

“We are thankful to Ghanaians for the support of our brand, Verna Mineral Water. Through our Changing Lives Campaign, our goal is to improve the lives of more Ghanaians, especially those with funding challenges,” he said.

The Greater Accra Chairman of the GMA, Dr Andrews Mensah said the devices had come at an opportune time when the GMA needed them.

He said the devices would help reduce child mortalities and jaun­dice in children.

Dr Mensah said the country was gradually working to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals child mortality rate of 10 per thousand live births in 2030, saying the current child mortality rate stood at 17 per thousand live births.

“There is more to be done to achieve the 2030 SDG child mortality rate goal and we thank Twellium Industrial Company Limited for the support,” Dr Mensah stated

