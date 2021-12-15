The new Nissan NAVARA double-cabin pickup launched

The all new Nissan NAVARA double-cabin pickup was at the weekend launched in Accra onto the Ghanaian automobile industry by Auto Parts Limited, the sole authorised distributors of Nissan vehicles in the country.

The 2.5-litre turbo diesel engine pickup manufactured in South African with Japanese Technology has enhanced features over the previous Nissan brand already in the system.

The unveiling ceremony which was also held virtual across the world was graced by the two ambassadors namely, Mr Mochizuki Hisanobu of Japan and Ms Grace Jeanet Mason of South Africa who jointly unveiled the All new Nissan NAVARA with the managing Director of Auto Parts Limited, Mr Subhi Accad.

Speaking at the ceremony the Sales and Marketing Director of Auto Parts, Noor Accad said the all new Navara was purposely built in Africa for African conditions.

“When you want the power to keep pushing forward, the Navara offers a powerful 2.5 l intercooled turbo diesel engine giving you up to 140 KW of power and 450 Newton meters of torque. At a quick shifting 7-speed automatic transmission or a 6-speed manual transmission for all the horsepower and brain power to conquer all terrains,” she said.

According to her, the new Navara has additional optional features like intelligence electronic driver assist features like Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control and 360 degrees around view monitor with off-road mode adding, “with stronger rear-axles you can load up to 1.1 tonnes and howling 3.5 tonnes with confidence”.

“Get inside the Nissan Navara and experience an SUV cabin like never before which comes fully loaded with Bluetooth, 8” inch touch screen infotainment system such as Apple Car play, android auto, Google maps and all favourite apps and songs.

“The new Nissan Navara features a three-year or 100,000 km warranty and offer servicing every three months or 5,000 km,” he said.

The Managing Director, Mr Subhi Accad, praised the government for the conducive business environment created over the years which had made Nissan to sustain its presence in the country since 1958.

The vision of the Nissan is to put in place an assembly plant of Nissan vehicles in the country unfortunately could not come to fruition due to COVID-19 pandemic but assured that the Nissan Company was determined to start assembling Nissan cars early 2022.

The Japanese Ambassador, Mr Mochizuki, commended Ghanaians for having confidence in Japanese cars which dominate the vehicles on the automotive industry in the country.

BY NORMAN COOPER