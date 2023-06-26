 The Macallan showcases commitment to West Africa’s most influential and successful elites

The Macallan, the world’s leading single malt whisky brand renowned for its rarity, unpar­alleled craftsman­ship, and unwavering commitment to the finest woods, has hosted an extraordinary event at Safari Valley Resort.

This exclusive gathering brought together an exceptional group of guests, representing the top one per cent of West Africa’s most influential and successful individu­als from Ghana, Ivory Coast, and Mali.

“The coming together of The Macallan, an incomparable single malt brand, and these distinguished Ultra High Net Worth Individu­als (UHNIs) is an unprecedented occurrence in the region,” Aba­yomi Ajao, Customer Marketing Manager, West, Central and North Africa, Edrington said.

The fact that these illustrious guests, from their respective countries, converged on the iconic Safari Valley Resort, in response to the exclusive invitation by The Macallan, speaks volumes about the brand’s unparalleled stature.

The Macallan, as the epitome of whisky excellence, stands alone in its ability to attract such esteemed individuals, who are not only part of West Africa’s most affluent and powerful elite but are also recognized as some of the most influential figures across the entire African continent.

Among the notable guests in attendance were Tawia Ad­do-Ashong, Board Chairman of Stanbic Bank, whose astute lead­ership and unwavering vision have played a significant role in shaping Ghana’s financial landscape. Ashok Mohinani, CEO of Mohinani Group of Companies, renowned for his entrepreneurial acumen and remarkable contributions to West Africa’s business landscape.

Furthermore, Sir Sam E. Jonah, President of AngloGold Ashanti, known for his remarkable lead­ership in the energy sector, and Alhaji Yusif Ibrahim, Executive Chairman, Dara Salaam Group and Board Chair, GT Bank Ghana, recognized for his exceptional achievement.

In interviews published on various reputable platforms, these distinguished guests shared insights into their professional journeys, highlighting their unwavering ded­ication, exceptional leadership, and commitment to shaping a better future for their communities and beyond. Their social worth and influence extend far beyond their personal achievements, making them true catalysts for positive change in West Africa.

According to Abayomi Ajao “This exclusive event not only served as a celebration of The Ma­callan’s longstanding commitment to the African market but also as an opportunity for the esteemed guests to forge new connections, indulge in exceptional experiences, and create memories that will last a lifetime”.

“The Macallan, with its un­rivalled ability to captivate the palates of discerning connoisseurs, is proud to have orchestrated such a remarkable gathering, cementing its position as the only brand ca­pable of attracting and captivating individuals of such extraordinary stature,” he added.

The Macallan’s commitment to West Africa extends beyond exclusive events; it encompasses a deep-seated desire to empower local communities and promote sustainability.

As part of this event, The Macallan organised a tree planting exercise at Safari Valley Resort, uniting its valued customers in their shared dedication to environ­mental responsibility and contrib­uting to the reforestation efforts in Ghana.

