The GTBank ICT drive: Digitising education for future leaders

The integration of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the educational sector has been identified as a major driver of eco­nomic and social development as well as education transformation.

It is seen as a critical catalyst in providing up-to-date skills and competencies aligned with globally competitive industries to meet the increasing demand for workforce.

Here in Ghana, the introduction of ICT in the education curric­ulum is geared towards enabling students to monitor and manage their own learning, think criti­cally and creatively, solve simu­lated real-world problems, work collaboratively, engage in ethical decision-making, and adopt a global perspective towards issues and ideas.

It also provides students from remote areas access to expert teachers and learning resources, and gives administrators and policy makers the data and expertise they need to work more efficiently.

One corporate organisation that has embraced and is currently championing ICT integration in education in the country is the Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Ltd (GTBank).

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the Bank has, within the past four years, fo­cused on the development of ICT education amongst deprived basic schools across the country.

Through its initiative, dubbed, ‘GTBank ICT Drive’, the Bank has undertaken a number of projects and supplied critical ICT equip­ment and infrastructure to support basic schools and tertiary institu­tions.

Key amongst the projects is the refurbishment and stocking of computers, printers, projectors, internet accesses for eight public basic schools.

At a recent engagement with the media in Accra, Agnes Owusu-Afram, Divisional Head, Corporate Communication and Experience, GTBank, said, the de­cision to focus on ICT education amongst basic schools stems from the Bank’s belief that every child deserves the same opportunity at greatness.

In this regard, she explained that, it is imperative that they were equipped with the knowledge and skills they would need to face the future.

“As a bank reputed for innova­tion and leadership in the digital space, Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited remains fully committed to the critical role of contributing to education by pre­paring young people for the digital future,” she added

Last year, the Wa Municipal Model JHS, in the Upper West Region and Inchaban Catholic Ba­sic School in the Western Region took delivery of ICT equipment and infrastructure donated by GTBank to improve ICT teaching and learning while the Hackaton Project at the Computer Science Department of the University of Ghana is also ongoing.

Since 2020, the Anumle Cluster of Schools at Achimota, Accra; Bethel AME Zion Junior High School in Ashaiman; Ayi Mensah Basic School in Accra and Atonsu MA Cluster of Schools in Kumasi have also benefitted from GT­Bank’s initiative.

In January 2020, Anumle Cluster of Schools at Achimota, Accra, the first school to benefit from the GTBank ICT project, had its existing laboratory, which was near dilapidation, fully transformed into an ultra-modern facility by refur­bishing the laboratory and furnish­ing it with two air-conditioners, new computer desks and chairs, 40 desktop computers, a projec­tor and 4G MTN router with a month’s data subscription to serve all students within the cluster.

The next beneficiary of the ICT drive was the Bethel AME Zion Junior High School in Ashaiman, with a student population of 270, received 20 computers to aid in practical learning of ICT.

Also, the Ayi Mensah Basic School in Accra, which was estab­lished in September 2006 with a student population of over 700 pupils, received a fully furnished computer laboratory with com­puter desks and chairs, 21 desktop computers, a projector and a 4G MTN router with a month’s data subscription.

The GTBank ICT drive initiative also made a stop at the Atonsu MA Cluster of Schools in Kuma­si, established in 1965 and with a current population of more than 2000 pupils,

GTBank fully refurbished the computer laboratory with new desks, a printer, projector, two air conditioners, 41 desktop comput­ers and internet access.

The Bank, through this initiative, has reaffirmed its commitment to equipping the youth with the req­uisite ICT skills for their education and life.

Ms Owusu-Afram, earlier cited, explained that, the entire world is connected through technology say­ing that, by donating the facilities, GTBank is adequately helping to prepare Ghana’s future leaders for what lies ahead of them.

“Every information they would need to succeed is now available at the click of the button. GTBank has gained local and internation­al recognition for our unrivalled strength in innovation and tech­nology.

It is in line with this that we have chosen to support the basic education sector in the area of ICT. We hope to continue to repli­cate this in other schools nation­wide,” she stated.

Beyond the investments in building the competencies of young Ghanaians in ICT, GTBank further supported the delivery of healthcare services in the country.

This was done through the donation of medical equipment including vein finders, benefusion­perfusers (a syringe pump used for intermittent or continuous delivery of nutritional, medications, blood and blood products) and Mindray UMEC 10 and Mindrayipm/iMEC Rolling Stands to the Maternal Health Unit and the Oncology Intensive Care Unit of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

Additionally, the Bank donated medical equipment to the Emer­gency Unit of the 37 Military Hospital in support of the 30th Anniversary of the Regular Career Course Intake 32 (RCC 32) of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

In order to promote inclusivity and self-advocacy for persons on the Autism Spectrum, GTBank, last year, held an Autism Work­shop and Consultations in Accra under the theme “Empowering Voices for Autism”.

In attendance were carefully selected specialists and consul­tants such as Psychiatrist, Speech Therapists, Behaviour Analysts, Occupational Therapist, Psycholo­gists and Special Education Needs Specialist.

The workshop saw participants taken through lectures, panel discussions and performances to showcase the diverse talents that exist in the autism community whilst creating a platform for persons with autism, their fami­lies and caregivers to connect and share ideas with subject-matter experts on different aspects of au­tism spectrum disorder including its nature and management.

From disaster relief support for the people of Mepe in the North Tongu District, Volta Region through investments in entertain­ment and sports as well as scholar­ships for needy students, GTBank has demonstrated its resolve to drive change that enhances the wellbeing of the Ghanaian.

GTBank is leading a drive that will surely benefit individuals, fam­ilies, communities and the larger population. A trust that will be held so dear for years to come.

BY CLAUDE NYARKO ADAMS