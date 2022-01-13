The Gambia pip Mauritania

The Gambia made their Africa Cup of Nations debut in perfect style when they beat Mauritania 1-0 in Limbe to go joint-top of Group F.

AblieJallow struck the winner after ten minutes as he controlled Musa Barrow’s pass with one touch before scoring from 25 yards with his second.

Mauritania rallied strongly late in the first half but failed to seriously trouble Gambian goalkeeper ModouJobe.

The Scorpions move level with Mali, who beat Tunisia 1-0 earlier on yesterday.

Lying 150th, The Gambia are the lowest-ranked team at the Nations Cup in Cameroon, and next face Mali – whose victory was fuelled by controversy – on Sunday. –BBC