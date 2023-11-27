The Clermont Victoria – a hidden, historical gem in Central London.

When it comes to the hospitality industry, it is the little details that truly demonstrate the effort a hotel or restaurant has put into guests’ comfort. There were three things that immediately impressed me about The Clermont, Victoria Hotel, when I walked in.

The first was their signature fragrance, a specially crafted combination of white tea and thyme that has a soothing, welcoming effect and complements the second thing – an elaborate floral display in the middle of the lobby. The third is a small plaque next to the lifts, which reads:

“The Grosvenor Hotel was the first hotel in London to feature a working lift. Installed in 1862, it was known as an ‘ascending room’ and was powered by the city’s water pressure.” This plaque highlights both the hotel’s heritage and its readiness to embrace and apply new technology.

The Clermont, originally built as the Grosvenor Hotel, is the first Railway Hotel ever to be built in London. The hotel was designed by English architect, James Thomas Knowles, forming the upper floors of the Victoria train Station, with a new extension wing added in 1910. In 2019, the hotel’s owner-operators, Clermont Hotel Group, undertook an £18 million investment across both of its Clermont properties (Victoria and Charing Cross), bringing the facility to its current exquisite state.

The building retains its Victorian heritage, from the understated but elegant exterior to the grand ceilings, a spectacular chandelier, ornate furnishing and a marble staircase in the main lobby. Beyond that, The Clermont does not feel like a 160-year-old hotel at all. The hotel’s 348 rooms all have Smart TVs (which offer a channel with Fly London live yoga classes), coffee machines, radio sets, and a complimentary minibar stocked with soft drinks, water, and snacks.

There is a small gym available, as well as nine meeting/function rooms available, all aptly named after famous trains and featuring railway-themed artwork. The SOAK, a bar, dining and lounge space, which was refurbished along with the hotel in 2019, providing a calming oasis to help guests make new memories, seven days a week. A striking oval bar creates the centre piece of the space, which is framed by plush seating, beautiful artwork and shuttered windows – creating soft lighting, adding to the ambience and warmth of the venue. Alongside carefully crafted cocktails, The SOAK also offers a range of classic food dishes, and has also partnered with masters of Asian cuisine, Ping Pong, to incorporate expertly crafted dumplings and gyoza into the latest food offering.

The Clermont is perfectly sited – it is right next to Victoria Station (with a rear entrance that leads directly onto the main concourse), enabling guests to easily access the rest of London and the United Kingdom, at large. Several of London’s main attractions, including Westminster Abbey, the Queen’s Gallery, West End theatres, Tate Britain and Hyde Park are only a short walk away.

