The Black Stars will need our support to shine-MTN’s Union President

The Union President, MTN Mr Solomon Amarh has urged Ghanaians to support the national team, the Black Stars at the ongoing African Cup of Nations(AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

That he said, would go a long way to ensure they made the nation proud at the continental football fiesta.

“The Black Stars would need our support.It is not going to be easy but we know with prayers and support they would make us proud,” he said.

He made these comments on Saturday at the Kotoka International Airport when he joined the over 150 customers, stakeholders and staff of MTN who were departing for Abidjan to support the Black Stars.

Mr Solomon Amarh

It was an all expenses paid 10-day trip by the telecommunications giants, MTN as part of their support to the senior national team to ensure they excelled at the continental showpiece.

It was also the largest number of supporters MTN was sending to any tournament.

“We wish the team all the best and hopefully with our support, they could go beyond the quarter finals,” Mr Amarh said.

He added that, it had become a tradition at MTN to support the national team at international competitions and committed to the course in subsequent years.

“It is also part of our quest to give back to our customers for their loyal support over the years,”he stressed.

The package included Return Flight tickets via Emirates,accommodation for 10 nights with breakfast included each day,one additional meal per day,ground transportation within Abidjan,two days tourism activities,match tickets for Ghana Group stage matches and a token of airtime for roaming Per diem.

Speaking to the Times Sports, one of the lucky fans, Denzel Adjei, from Kumasi said,”I am excited to be joining the supporters to cheer the Black Stars to victory. This is my first time going to the AFCON and looking forward to a wonderful experience.”

On his part, Eben Odame from Accra who was lucky to be part of the MTN-sponsored trip for the second time after the World Cup in Qatar in 2022, said, he was delighted to be going for the African Cup.

“I hope the Black Stars go pass the group stages and make us proud. They have the quality to win the Afcon. Enough of the disappointment, they should bring back the love,” he stressed.

For Kojo Shaddy, “I have never been to a stadium before. So this is a grand opportunity provided by MTN for me to travel. It’s amazing,” he stated.

Also, Aisha Osman who would be at the tournament for the second time said,she could not wait to get to Ivory Coast to cheer the Black Stars on to victory.

“I hope they qualify to the next stage so we can continue to support them. Thanks to MTN,” she added.

The Black Stars would be hoping to lift the AFCON trophy for the first time in 42 years after several failed attempts.

BY MICHAEL D.ABAYATEYE