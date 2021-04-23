‘Thank you tour’ will enable women’s wing to strategise better towards 2024—Hannah Bissiw

The National Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Hanna Bissiw, has given assurance that the ‘thank you tour’ embarked upon by the leadership of the women’s wing will enable them to strategise better in 2024.

She explained that the tour had enabled the leadership to appreciate concerns raised by the women she worked with and that the issues would be looked at as the leadership of the party had called for its rebranding.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued by Dr Bissiw after ending her nationwide ‘thank you tour’, which began in March to energise, inspire and motivate the party’s women’s wing.

The tour, meant to re-organise the base of the NDC women wing, was on the theme: ‘Post-election petition, the role of our women’, took Dr Bissiw to all the 16 regions.

Commencing the tour from the Greater Accra Region on March 18, 2021, she spent four weeks meeting all the women leaders of the NDC across the country to applaud them for their participation in the 2020 polls.

In a statement commending the women leaders of the party at the end of the tour, Dr Bisiw noted that the women’s wings’ contribution and participation in Election 2020 was recognised and appreciated, hence the tour was aimed to inspire, motivate, and energise the women’s front ahead of Elections 2024, and described it as a fruitful journey.

“Achieving a successful nationwide engagement wouldn’t have materialised without the input and the selfless efforts of members and lauded her two deputies, Akwambea Elorm Mensah and MaameEfuaAidoo, for their unflinching support and assistance.

“To all my 16 regional women’s organisers and their deputies, the 275 Constituency Women’s Organisers and their deputies and my more than 38,000 branch women’s organisers, the NDC really appreciates the selfless, dedicated determination and committed sacrifices you’ve been making for the party,” Dr Bissiw stressed.

For the re-organisation of the party ahead of the 2024 polls, she recounted how she appreciated the rich ideas, advice and concerns raised by the women towards the attractiveness, unity and betterment of the wing and NDC in general.–Starr FM