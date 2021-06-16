Tetteh Wayoe resigns from NDC …says party can’t deliver on ideology

George Tetteh Wayoe, the private legal practitioner who represented the Rastafarian students in court against Achimota School, has resigned from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He said the real social democratic discourse he hoped to see for the rapid development of the nation could not be realised by the current style of the party.

According to him, “as a true and brazen social democrat, I must resign and align myself with a political party I strongly believe can deliver on social democratic ideology in a more practical manner for the rapid growth and development of the country for her future generations”.

In a statement issued in Accra, it said in 2004, he met the late former President Atta Mills and worked vigorously for the cause of the party until he met former President John Mahama, who was then a Member of Parliament, and in 2008, worked with other party members and supporters in the Ashanti Region for victory in that year’s elections.

It said in the 2012 elections, he worked tirelessly for the success of the party and defended the political fortunes for continuous stay in government to keep social democratic discourse alive and the cause had been strong and his loyalty was in respect of political ideology of the party was supposed to be manifesting.

“However, over the years, my resolution to continue to be a member of the NDC based on it being a social democratic party puts the ideology in real practice has gradually diminished and the NDC I envisage, as a party that is to take the nation onto prosperous path, where next generation of Ghanaians, will wake up daily and look over the horizon.

“The NDC I see in sight during the 29th anniversary of the party has not recognised the 15 proposed amendment clauses for tabling at the Congress and as usual, the fear of them being jettisoned was realised and the real social democratic discourse I hope to see for the rapid growth and development of our nation cannot be realised by the current governance style of the NDC,” the statement said. -3news.com