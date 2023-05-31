Teshie residents demo against bad road in area

Hundreds of residents of Teshie in the Ledzokuku Constituency of the Greater Accra Region yesterday massed up in the area to protest the deplor­able state of their roads.

They demanded that the de­plorable roads be fixed as soon as possible, to lessen the burden on car owners and others who use ply the route and have had to frequently fix their vehicles due to the nature of the roads.

Clad in red T-shirts and armbands, they carried various placards with some of the inscrip­tions being “Our roads look like galamsey site,” “Mr MCE what are you doing about our roads,” and “Deathtrap potholes mak­ing our roads inaccessible” were some of the inscriptions on the placards.

Others read: “We can’t drive in the manholes any longer,” “Our women are getting miscarriages because of the bad roads,” Mr President, are we not fellow Gha­naians? Fix our roads” and “Our Ancestors are not happy with you. Fix our roads now!!”

Meanwhile, the Ledzokuku Mu­nicipal Assembly has announced the immediate commencement of rehabilitation works on several inner roads in Teshie community.

According to citinews, the Municipal Chief Executive, Mordecai Quarshie announced on Monday that the said inner roads in Tsuibleoo, LEKMA to Adjor­man roundabout, Fertilizer Road, and King Kortey Road would be rehabilitated immediately.

He said the assembly was commitment to address the poor conditions of the inner roads in Greda Estates, Teshie Laskala, and the entire Coffee Street at Teshie after the initial rehabilitation projects are com­pleted.

“As I speak, a contractor is on-site to immediately begin work on the following roads: Tsuibleoo Road, from LEKMA to Adjorman roundabout, Fer­tilizer Road, King Kortey Road, which is the third road, from Mamfe Junction to Yoomo Specs, which is 1.2 kilometres long, and the Numo Mashie Road, from Mobile to Tsuibleoo Last Stop.

“These projects will begin immediately. However, these are not the only roads that we will be working on. Others include the entire Coffee Street and others,” Mr Quarshie said. —Citinewsroom