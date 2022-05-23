Terrorism attack in Ghana looms ….Deputy National Security Coordinator warns, outlines measures to combat it

The Deputy National Security Coordinator, Edward Kwaku Asomani, has warned that the risk of terrorist attack in the country was more than eminent.

As such, he has reiterated calls on Ghanaians to heighten their security consciousness and report unusual activities in their area to the security and intelligence agencies for swift and decisive action.

“Within the first quarter of this year, the continent has experienced about 346 terrorist attacks, out of this, 49per cent has occurred in the West African Sub-region.

This clearly indicates that the Sub-region has become the hotbed for terrorism. Not long ago, Togo our neighbour was attacked and they lost 10 of their soldiers,” he emphasised.

Mr Asomani issued the warning when he took his turn at the bi-weekly Minister’s Briefing organised by the Ministry of Information in Accra yesterday.

It was to brief Ghanaians on the launch of the ‘See something Say something Campaign’ to be launched tomorrow in Accra.

The campaign forms part of a number of activities by the government to actively get Ghanaians involved in the safety and security of the country and also parry off any attempt by insurgents.

He explained that Ghana was not insulated from terrorist attacks however, with a collective effort the country could keep them away from its borders.

“The nature of the threat is such that it is not the conventional warfare. They don’t come in APCs and fighter jets. They come in all forms. It could be your pastor in the church, cleric in the mosque or even a civil society organisation purporting to be doing community worker,” he said.

To this end he said it was important for all Ghanaians to be vigilant.

Mr Asomani said one of the motivation of the terrorist was the fact that they were looking for access to the coast and also mineral resources, adding that “The nature of the various attacks we have had in the Sub-region indicate that wherever they go there is some form of mineral resources especially gold.”

He explained that as part of the modus operandi of these terrorists, they exploit some fault lines which were ethno-religious conflict, economic hardships or communities that feel alienated or have grievances towards authority.

This he said implied that much vigilance would have to come from Ghanaians along the border towns and report any form of strange things or behaviour to the security and intelligence agencies.

He said the security agencies were not panicking over the situation because everything was under control, however, it was important to get all Ghanaians on board to ensure the absolute security of the country.

The Minister said at this point every information was very important and necessary and must not be treated as innocuous.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL