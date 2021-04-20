Sports

Tennis: Accra Doubles event ends

April 20, 2021
Ismaila Lamptey (left) and partner Bernard Nii Bortey with their trophies

This year’s Accra Double Tennis championship ended on Saturday at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club with nine thrilling finals.

 The week-long competition hosted games in men, women and mixed events from ages 30 -70 plus, producing exciting and spectacular performances that intrigued the few patrons that watched from courtside.

In the Men’s double, the semi-pro competition saw Michael Nortey and Amoako Boafo emerge victors over the pair of Albert Arthur and Raymond Hayford with a 3-6, 6-2 and 10-8 win.

Ismaila Lamptey partnered Bernard Nii Bortey to prevail 5-7, 7-6(5), 10-4 winners over George Heckson and Dr Cyril Bansah in the 30-39 age event.

 The 40-49 age event witnessed Seth Agbamey and Ohene Amoako-Oppong easily accounting for William Amoo and Richard Borluvi with a 6-0 , 6-2 romp whilst Lawrence Lartey and Dr Maxwell Adjei  combined to beat Henry Nortey and David Carreras 6-4 6-4  in the 50-59 age event.

Joe Paddymore and Nana Yaw Ampaw overcame Paa Grant and Bob Williams 7-6(4), 6-2 in the 60-69 age event.

 In the 70 plus event, the pair of Nana Dadson and Eugene Affram handed a heavy 9-0 defeat to Isaac Kisseh and Beatson Affram.

In the women’s doubles, Eugenia Asigri and Afia Oforiwaa proved strong for Adwoa Abrokwa and Naa Shika Adu with 6-1; 6-7(5), 10-3 wins in the ladies up to 39 age division.

In the competition for women 40 and above, Faustina Tagoe and Augustina Yamack established a strong presence to beat Mariam Mamoud and Evelyn Enunwah 9-5.

In the only Mixed Doubles encounter, Benjamin Ababio teamed up with Annette Cruickshank to defeat the pair of Theophilus Teye and Faustina Tagoe, 6-2, 2-6, 10-3.

The competition received support from Goil Ghana, Babolat Sports, Soul & Bar Restaurant in Kyebi.

Meanwhile, the Interplast Men’s 16 and Ladies 8 Masters event started yesterday and is expected to end on Saturday, April 24. 

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER

