Tema to host Golden Classic Golf Tournament tomorrow

The Center of the World Golf Club in Tema will host the Golden Classic Golf Tournamenttomorrow.

The Championship serves as the first of the four tournaments lined-up as qualifiers for the 10th edition of the 2023 Gold Fields PGA Golf Championship in Damang in the Western region later in the year.

According to the Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Tournament Director,AkwesiPrempeh, 80 golfers are expected to participate in the tournament.

The number consists of 37 regular professionals, seven seniors and 36 Quest Tour golfers – those seeking qualification for PGA card for three-day tourney.

He said the tournament would tee off tomorrow and all other sponsored competitions will also follow accordingly this year.

“The Asantehene, Ghana Open, Mahogany Open, Obotan and all other major tournaments will be played to give Ghana PGA members the confidence and opportunity to improve their games and make a good living.

“We have about 12-14 tournaments lined up for the year 2023 which is unprecedented in the calendar of Ghana PGA,” he said.

Mr Prempeh disclosed that a total of GHȻ50,000.00 has been placed on the Golden Classic to make it very appealing but competitive for the players.

He said each of the four tournaments for the qualifiers would have the same amount (GHȻ50, 000.00)as cash prize, making a total of GHȻ200,000.00.

The second edition of the Ghana PGA Captain’s Prize Championship will be from March 30 to April 4, 2023.